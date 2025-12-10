Bernie Sanders leads call for oversight hearing on RFK Jr.'s "war on science and vaccines"

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders led a new effort calling for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to answer for his actions seen as endangering public health.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at The Official MAHA Summit in Washington DC on November 12, 2025. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We write to urge you to schedule an oversight hearing as soon as possible with respect to the actions Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has taken as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to undermine the health and well-being of the American people and people throughout the world," reads the letter, signed by Sanders and all 10 Democratic members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Directed to Republican Chair Bill Cassidy, the letter describes RFK Jr.'s agenda as "an unprecedented war on science and vaccines that have saved millions of lives."

The lawmakers lay out examples of actions RFK Jr. has taken which they view as dangerous, including:

Directing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to publish unfounded claims on its website suggesting childhood vaccines cause autism



Spreading misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the measles vaccine



Removing Susan Monarez as director of the CDC



Defunding vaccine research



Packing the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with vaccine deniers



"Mr. Chairman: Holding an oversight hearing on Secretary Kennedy’s ill-conceived actions is more important now than ever," the senators urged Cassidy, who is a medical doctor.