RFK Jr. hit with articles of impeachment from House Democrats

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been hit with articles of impeachment from Democratic members of the House of Representatives.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing articles of impeachment from Democratic members of the House of Representatives. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic lawmaker Haley Stevens on Wednesday moved to have RFK Jr. impeached over his controversial actions as HHS Secretary – including his rolling back of vaccine policies, touting of conspiracy theories, and systematic gutting of the department.

"RFK Jr. has got to go – today I introduced articles of impeachment to remove him from office," Stevens, who represents Michigan's 11th congressional district, said in a video posted to X.

"RFK Jr. has turned his back on science, on public health, and on the American people," she said.

"Under his watch, families are less safe and life-saving research, including right here in Michigan, is being gutted."

Stevens referred to Kennedy as "the biggest self-created threat to our health and safety" and vowed to "hold him accountable and to protect the health, safety, and future of every Michigander."

Since entering office as HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. has replaced a key vaccine panel with skeptics and doubled down on conspiracy theories such as the debunked myth that vaccinations cause autism.

His tenure has overseen a historic outbreak of measles across the US and has been marred by high-profile sex scandals. In October, he issued new dietary guidelines that run in contradiction to scientific evidence.

In response to Steven's impeachment filing, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon defended Kennedy's record in a statement to The Hill.