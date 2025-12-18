HHS cuts federal funds to American Academy of Pediatrics after RFK Jr. criticism

Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services has reportedly cut federal funding for the American Academy of Pediatrics in response to the organization criticizing HHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently cut funds for the American Academy of Pediatrics after the group criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

According to The Washington Post, HHS terminated seven grants for AAP totaling millions of dollars, which included coverage for initiatives on reducing sudden infant deaths, improving adolescent health, preventing fetal alcohol syndrome, and identifying autism early.

HHS provided several reasons for the termination, such as the group's use of "identity-based language" and the absence of at least one grant program on nutrition and chronic disease prevention.

In a statement, an HHS spokesperson further explained the grants were cancelled because "they no longer align with the Department's mission or priorities."

Since RFK Jr. – who is a longtime anti-vaccine advocate – was tapped to head HHS, the AAP has been very critical of his leadership and has advised Americans not to listen to him.

In August, the AAP released its own "evidence-based immunization schedule," which contradicted guidance provided by Kennedy and his department, particularly on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines.

Kennedy publicly slammed the group's schedule as "corporate-friendly," pointing to the AAP having accepted donations from pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid vaccines, which he argued was "a conflict of interest."