RFK Jr. accused of promoting "pseudoscience" with latest claim linking autism to circumcision

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , on Thursday promoted another fringe theory about autism – this time linking it to circumcision or to pain medication given for the procedure.

The claim was swiftly derided by experts who said the main study cited by proponents of this theory was strewn with errors, and it was yet another example of Kennedy's penchant for "pseudoscience."

"Don't take Tylenol if you're pregnant and when the baby is born, don't give it Tylenol," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

"There's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism," chimed in Kennedy, adding: "It's highly likely because they're given Tylenol."

"None of this makes sense," Helen Tager-Flusberg, a professor at Boston University and autism expert, told AFP.

"None of the studies have shown that giving Tylenol to babies is linked to a higher risk for autism once you can control for all the confounding variables," she said.

Pregnant women are also advised by medical associations to take pain medication including acetaminophen – the active ingredient in Tylenol – in moderation when needed, contrary to Trump's advice to "tough it out."

While a few studies have suggested a possible association with acetaminophen in pregnancy, no causal link has ever been proven. The most rigorous analysis to date – published last year in JAMA and using siblings as controls – found no link at all.