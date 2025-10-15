Cheryl Hines grilled on husband RFK Jr.'s leadership in contentious interview

New York, New York - Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , has defended her husband amid controversy surrounding his leadership.

On Tuesday, Cheryl Hines did an interview on the show The View, which grew contentious as the hosts pressed her on her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Jessica Kourkounis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Hines sat for an interview on the show The View to discuss her new memoir, but things quickly grew contentious as the panel of co-hosts began criticizing RFK Jr.

As Hines said her husband has "dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins" that affect people's health, host Sunny Hostin argued the problem is that he is "the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history."

"He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it's just a very dangerous thing," Hostin added.

As Hines attempted to respond, Hostin interjected, pointing out how RFK Jr. recently "connected circumcision to autism."

"May I finish?" a clearly frustrated Hines clapped back.

Hines went on to discuss how she is "very proud of Bobby," and listed several accomplishments she believes everyone can agree are good things.

At one point, she turned back to Hostin, and said, "The question is, who was running HHS when they allowed lead and arsenic in a baby formula? How is that person not dangerous?"