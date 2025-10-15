Olivia Nuzzi to spill secrets of RFK Jr. sexting scandal in new book

New York, New York - Journalist Olivia Nuzzi is preparing to release a book that will reportedly address her past relationship with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Olivia Nuzzi, who lost her job in 2024 over a private "relationship" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is reportedly planning to release a book detailing the affair. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Status, the book will detail the past decade she's spent writing about politics, Donald Trump, and the MAGA movement, and is expected to be released sometime near the end of the year.

It will also reflect on how, in 2024, Nuzzi lost her job at New York Magazine after it was discovered she had an ongoing "relationship" with Kennedy, whom she wrote an exposé on while he was running for president.

In a statement at the time, Nuzzi, who was also dumped by her fiancé as the scandal played out, stressed that the relationship with Kennedy was never physical, but "should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."

Kennedy aggressively denied the allegations, claiming he only met Nuzzi for an interview that she had asked for.

While RFK Jr. suffered some relationship issues of his own over the scandal, his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, has since forgiven him.

He also went on to drop out of the race and was tapped by President Trump to lead the Health Department.