Olivia Nuzzi to spill secrets of RFK Jr. sexting scandal in new book
New York, New York - Journalist Olivia Nuzzi is preparing to release a book that will reportedly address her past relationship with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to Status, the book will detail the past decade she's spent writing about politics, Donald Trump, and the MAGA movement, and is expected to be released sometime near the end of the year.
It will also reflect on how, in 2024, Nuzzi lost her job at New York Magazine after it was discovered she had an ongoing "relationship" with Kennedy, whom she wrote an exposé on while he was running for president.
In a statement at the time, Nuzzi, who was also dumped by her fiancé as the scandal played out, stressed that the relationship with Kennedy was never physical, but "should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."
Kennedy aggressively denied the allegations, claiming he only met Nuzzi for an interview that she had asked for.
While RFK Jr. suffered some relationship issues of his own over the scandal, his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, has since forgiven him.
He also went on to drop out of the race and was tapped by President Trump to lead the Health Department.
News of Nuzzi's book comes as Hines has been doing multiple interviews in recent weeks to promote her upcoming memoir, which she has promised will address all the "rumors" about her.
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP