Trump ties autism to Tylenol and urges changes to infant vaccines as medical experts raise alarm

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday urged pregnant people not to take Tylenol over an unproven link to autism, and urged major changes to the standard vaccines given to babies.

President Donald Trump made an anticipated announcement about the unproven link between Tylenol and autism. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The announcement comes as the White House has vowed to revolutionize health in the US, as experts across medicine and science voice broad concern over the administration's initiatives.

Medical professionals have long cited acetaminophen as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy, especially as fever and pain can also pose dangers to both the mother and the developing fetus.

But Trump insisted that "taking Tylenol is not good."

"For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can't tough it out," he said.

During his news conference, Trump then pushed major changes to the routine vaccine schedule given to infants, insisting without evidence that there's "no reason" to vaccinate newborns against the incurable, highly contagious Hepatitis B.

Repeating anti-vaccine movement talking points, Trump said, "I would say, wait until the baby is 12 years old and formed."

That statement stands in direct contradiction in the face of broad medical consensus formed over decades that the best way to prevent maternal transmission of the disease that can cause liver damage and cancer is to vaccinate newborns within the first day of life.

His statement comes days after an influential advisory panel handpicked by health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped short of advising that a delay of one month of the first dose of Hepatitis B was warranted.

They deemed more discussion was necessary – offering temporary relief to many experts in public health who said delaying that shot could have dire results.