RFK Jr. claims vaccines may cause food allergies – but admits he has no evidence

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed aluminum in vaccines may be causing food allergies, but quickly admitted he has no evidence to back it up.

According to Bloomberg, Kennedy attended a Food Allergy Fund event on Monday, where he told the audience that he wanted researchers to look closer at the use of aluminum adjuvants in childhood vaccines, as he believes their use "fit the timeline perfectly" with an increase in food allergies.

He went on to admit there are currently no studies to back up his claims, stating, "We don't have the science to say this is an effect or not, or maybe other things like, for example, pesticides that fit the same timeline."

Kennedy's remarks come after President Donald Trump announced in September that he would like aluminum removed from vaccines.

Prior to his health department role, Kennedy himself was a prominent anti-vaccine activist who had blamed the aluminum adjuvants for several ailments, including depression, anxiety, allergies, and Alzheimer's disease.

Trump and Kennedy's beliefs contradict information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that aluminum salts are used to strengthen the body's immune response, and "have been used safely in vaccines for decades."