RFK Jr. rants about teenage sperm counts and testosterone levels in falsehood-laden interview

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on a bizarre rant about teenage boys' sperm counts and testosterone levels during a Fox News interview.

RFK Jr. is very concerned about teenaged boys' sperm counts, and made it clear on Fox News. © AFP/Oliver Contreras

RFK Jr. called the supposed issues an "existential problem" and linked them without evidence to the food consumed by US kids and teens.

"The food our kids are eating today is not really food," RFK Jr. told Jesse Watters on Fox News. "74% of our kids cannot qualify for military service."

"We have fertility rates that are just spiraling. A teenager today - an American teenager - has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man. Sperm counts are down 50%."

The HHS is looking to ban synthetic food dyes across the US, especially in foods consumed by children. Such a move is based on claims that they are linked to fertility rates, cancer, and an increasing prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Studies have found minor impacts to the sperm production of mice that are subjected to artificial dyes, but findings are not conclusive. While there are known risks related to food dyes, there is little evidence to support a link to cancer or ADHD.

"Testosterone levels have dropped 50% from historic levels," Kennedy claimed falsely. "That is a problem, and it’s an existential problem."

A 2007 study by Dr. Thomas Travison found that the average level of testosterone in males has dropped about 1% a year since 1980. Its cause is not clear, nor is whether such a trend has continued.