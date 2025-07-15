RFK Jr. continues to insist "Big Beautiful Bill" doesn't cut Medicaid

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is continuing to push the lie that President Donald Trump 's recently passed "One Big Beautiful Bill" will not cut Medicaid.

In a recent interview, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" won't cut Medicaid. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a recent interview on Fox Business, RFK Jr. was asked for his take on how economist and former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers claimed Medicaid reforms in the bill will "cause 100,000 people to die."

"First of all, there's no cuts on Medicaid... there's a diminishment of the growth rate of Medicaid, which is bankrupting our country," Kennedy responded.

"And by the way, the national debt is also a determinant, a social determinant, of health," he continued. "If we're leaving our kids with these giant debts, they can't afford health care. They can't afford good food."

Earlier this month, Republicans helped Trump pass the bill, which is expected to cut about $1 trillion from Medicaid while also adding trillions to the nation's debt – two things the president and lawmakers have repeatedly insisted wouldn't happen.

In the interview, Kennedy went on to argue that prior Democratic presidents passed similar measures that were hailed as successful but insisted that hospital and doctor services "are no longer available for the target population," which is bankrupting states across the country.