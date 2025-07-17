Is RFK Jr. gearing up for another presidential bid in 2028?
Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s super PAC recently held an organizing event that some have speculated may be laying the ground work for another presidential bid.
According to Axios, Make America Healthy Again PAC leader Tony Lyons held an organizing call for hundreds of supporters and influencers last week, which was aimed at discussing ways to energize the grassroots movement and "build enthusiasm" for RFK Jr.
The event featured several key speakers, including Lyons, fellow vaccine skeptic Robert Malone, Kennedy's top advisor Stefanie Spear, and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.
Kennedy's close friend and comedian Russell Brand, who is currently facing charges of rape and sexual assault, also spoke on the call.
While the idea of a presidential bid for 2028 was not directly discussed on the call, sources told Axios that they "came away believing it was a step toward another campaign" and saw "Lyons' participation as a sign the PAC would help prepare a campaign and fundraising machine in-waiting for Kennedy, to be ready if he chooses to run."
The outlet also reports that Kennedy's candidate campaign account is still active with the Federal Election Commission, and a few "campaign consulting" and "administrative consulting" payments were made to contractors just last month.
RFK Jr. endorsed Trump after ditching independent presidential run
Last year, RFK Jr. ran for president, originally as a Democrat before switching to an Independent, and managed to peak at 15% in some polling. He ultimately dropped out and immediately endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump, who appointed him Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services after taking office in January.
Kennedy has since sought to shake up the department by overseeing the closing of a number of its agencies, firing numerous federal employees, and moving to drastically restructure the country's vaccine policies.
Earlier this week, Kennedy fired two of his top aides, both of whom had extensive experience working with Trump and other members of the GOP.
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP