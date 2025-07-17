Is RFK Jr. gearing up for another presidential bid in 2028?

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr . 's super PAC recently held an organizing event that some have speculated may be laying the ground work for another presidential bid.

According to Axios, Make America Healthy Again PAC leader Tony Lyons held an organizing call for hundreds of supporters and influencers last week, which was aimed at discussing ways to energize the grassroots movement and "build enthusiasm" for RFK Jr.

The event featured several key speakers, including Lyons, fellow vaccine skeptic Robert Malone, Kennedy's top advisor Stefanie Spear, and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Kennedy's close friend and comedian Russell Brand, who is currently facing charges of rape and sexual assault, also spoke on the call.

While the idea of a presidential bid for 2028 was not directly discussed on the call, sources told Axios that they "came away believing it was a step toward another campaign" and saw "Lyons' participation as a sign the PAC would help prepare a campaign and fundraising machine in-waiting for Kennedy, to be ready if he chooses to run."

The outlet also reports that Kennedy's candidate campaign account is still active with the Federal Election Commission, and a few "campaign consulting" and "administrative consulting" payments were made to contractors just last month.