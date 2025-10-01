RFK Jr. loses libel lawsuit over reporting of ties to anti-vaccine neo-Nazi groups

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has lost a years-long legal battle against a news outlet that reported on his ties to neo-Nazi groups.

Four years ago, RFK Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Daily Kos and its community blogger David Vickery for libel over reporting on an "Anti Corona" rally Kennedy spoke at in Berlin in 2020.

The event was "organized by right-wing extremist organizations- including the [Alternative for Germany party] and various antisemitic conspiracy groups, as well as the neo-Nazi [National Democratic Party of Germany]."



Kennedy's attorneys did not dispute the fact that he spoke at the festival or that it had neo-Nazi affiliations, but instead argued that Vickery had suggested that his appearance was an endorsement of such ideologies.



On Tuesday, Justice Thomas McKeon dismissed the case, arguing Kennedy "offers no evidence that there exists a defamatory implication," adding that the only inference drawn was that Kennedy and the groups "shared the same position on government Covid vaccination requirements."

Kennedy also accused Vickery of sharing defamatory statements on social media, which the journalist noted were only links to reporting by other outlets.

The judge ruled that Kennedy had misrepresented the posts and failed to prove Vickrey hadn't just "repeated third-party content without embellishment."