RFK Jr. rants about abortion and "gender ideology" in bizarre response to WHO declaration

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the US would reject a WHO declaration on non-communicable diseases. © Collage: REUTERS

The WHO said the "new, ambitious and achievable" declaration will lay out a roadmap for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and wellbeing towards 2030 and beyond.

The declaration is expected to secure approval next month from a majority of the WHO's 193 member states despite objections from the US.

RFK Jr. said at a high-level meeting on Thursday that the declaration "exceeds the UN's proper role while ignoring the most pressing health issues."

"We cannot accept language that pushes destructive gender ideology. Neither can we accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion," he said, despite the 15-page text mentioning neither abortion nor gender.

Kennedy said the United States "will walk away from the declaration, but we will never walk away from the world or our commitment to end chronic diseases."

President Donald Trump signed an order near the start of his second term for the US to withdraw from the WHO, which he has criticized for mishandling the Covid pandemic.

Since taking office, Kennedy has restricted who can receive Covid-19 shots, cut off federal research grants for the mRNA technology credited with saving millions of lives, and announced new research on debunked claims linking vaccines to autism.