RFK Jr. faces articles of impeachment in US House: "Enough is enough"

Washington DC - Representative Haley Stevens announced she is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against the Trump administration's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Representative Haley Stevens (r.) is drafting articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"RFK Jr. is making our country less safe and making healthcare less affordable and accessible for Michiganders," Stevens said in a statement on Thursday.

"Enough is enough – we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics, which is why I am announcing today that I have begun drafting articles of impeachment against Secretary Kennedy," the Michigan Democrat continued.

Stevens has repeatedly called for RFK Jr.'s resignation as head of the HHS.

On Thursday, she said her planned articles of impeachment will focus on RFK Jr.'s damaging actions regarding cancer research, sudden infant death syndrome, and methods of addressing addiction.

The congresswoman also pointed to the secretary's assault on vaccines. She cited his efforts to limit access to Tylenol, cancel research on mRNA vaccines, and push discredited claims that autism is linked to vaccinations.



On top of that, Stevens said RFK Jr. has gutted federal agencies responsible for protecting public health. This includes firing every member of the CDC's vaccine expert panel and suggesting the elimination of entire FDA departments.