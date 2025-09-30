Former MAHA moms express regret over falling into RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine "rabbit hole"
Washington DC - Two moms formerly involved with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement are expressing regret over their support for him and his anti-vaccine rhetoric.
In a recent interview with Raw Story, Heather Simpson shared how in 2016, while researching healthy ways to get pregnant, she came across a documentary titled "The Truth About Vaccines," which featured RFK Jr. pushing his beliefs about the supposed dangers of vaccines.
Simpson quickly became "hooked" and fell into an anti-vaccine "rabbit hole," and even went on to become an "anti-vax influencer" on social media.
"I was like, 'Man, if a Kennedy is saying to be cautious, that's probably something," Simpson recalled.
But in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US, Simpson consulted a specialist about the claims, which were quickly debunked, forcing her to re-evaluate her views.
"I was just like, 'Well, dang, what if I'm wrong about everything?'" Simpson said.
The experience inspired Simpson to co-found the podcast Back to the Vax with fellow ex-MAHA mom Lydia Greene, who had a similar journey.
When she discovered RFK Jr., Greene described herself as a "crunchy mom" – a mother who pursues strictly holistic and natural approaches to childcare. But after doing proper research and consulting with experts, her views also changed – though she wished that change would have come sooner.
"There's some kind of karmic justice maybe for me in that I wished this would happen when I was an anti-vaxxer, and now I'm watching it play out, and it's a disaster, and I feel guilty a little," Greene said.
RFK Jr.'s alarming anti-vaccine measures
Prior to President Donald Trump appointing him to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr. built a reputation as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate and regularly argued that Covid-19 vaccine-related injuries were being underreported.
He has written several books on the subject and is the founder of the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense.
During his Senate confirmation hearing in January, Kennedy refused to outright say that he would not seek to ban vaccines. Still, he insisted he was "pro-safety" rather than anti-vaccine.
Since his appointment, Kennedy has been criticized for pushing misinformation about vaccines, changing vaccine recommendations, and appointing anti-vaxxers to lead a CDC vaccine panel.
Greene said that RFK Jr.'s views are now mainstream and argued, "The only way this is going to change is when kids start dying, and they're going to die in high enough numbers where you know a kid that ended up with horrible brain damage or death because of a vaccine-preventable disease."
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP