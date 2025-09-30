Former MAHA moms express regret over falling into RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine "rabbit hole"

Washington DC - Two moms formerly involved with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's Make America Healthy Again movement are expressing regret over their support for him and his anti-vaccine rhetoric.

In a recent interview with Raw Story, Heather Simpson shared how in 2016, while researching healthy ways to get pregnant, she came across a documentary titled "The Truth About Vaccines," which featured RFK Jr. pushing his beliefs about the supposed dangers of vaccines.

Simpson quickly became "hooked" and fell into an anti-vaccine "rabbit hole," and even went on to become an "anti-vax influencer" on social media.

"I was like, 'Man, if a Kennedy is saying to be cautious, that's probably something," Simpson recalled.

But in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US, Simpson consulted a specialist about the claims, which were quickly debunked, forcing her to re-evaluate her views.

"I was just like, 'Well, dang, what if I'm wrong about everything?'" Simpson said.

The experience inspired Simpson to co-found the podcast Back to the Vax with fellow ex-MAHA mom Lydia Greene, who had a similar journey.

When she discovered RFK Jr., Greene described herself as a "crunchy mom" – a mother who pursues strictly holistic and natural approaches to childcare. But after doing proper research and consulting with experts, her views also changed – though she wished that change would have come sooner.

"There's some kind of karmic justice maybe for me in that I wished this would happen when I was an anti-vaxxer, and now I'm watching it play out, and it's a disaster, and I feel guilty a little," Greene said.