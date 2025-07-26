RFK Jr. to fire crucial cancer screening and HIV task force for being too "woke"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will reportedly fire all 16 members of a task force that determines what health insurers must cover.

Insiders told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that RFK Jr. is planning to fire all 16 members of the US Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF), a panel that determines the screenings, medications, and health measures that insurers must cover free of charge.

The task force also recommends certain HIV-prevention drugs, a fact that triggered a Supreme Court ruling in June after complaints were made that such insurance requirements violated religious freedoms.

While the court found that decisions taken by the panel were constitutional, they also established that HHS has the authority to indiscriminately remove panel members.

RFK Jr. reportedly wants to fire all 16 members of the USPSTF because they are too "woke" and have a "left-wing ideological orthodoxy," the WSJ reported.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for RFK Jr. told the WSJ that "the Secretary looks forward to working with the USPSTF to improve public health," but neither confirmed nor denied that the firings would go ahead.