RFK Jr.'s vaccine panel leans into anti-vax conspiracy as experts raise alarm

Washington DC - A newly appointed medical panel voted Thursday to oppose the use of a vaccine ingredient long targeted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over debunked claims it causes autism.

Thimerosal, a preservative that prevents bacterial and fungal contamination in multidose vials, has been extensively studied, with authorities including the World Health Organization finding no evidence of harm beyond minor injection-site reactions.

Though thimerosal is now rarely used in US vaccines, its inclusion on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' agenda alarmed experts, who say the move has effectively embedded anti-vaccine talking points into national policy.

Kennedy – who spent decades spreading vaccine misinformation before becoming President Donald Trump's top health official – abruptly fired all 17 ACIP members earlier this month, accusing them of conflicts of interest.

Across three votes, his new handpicked panelists recommended that thimerosal be removed from influenza vaccines for children, pregnant women, and finally, all adults.

Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Dartmouth University and the lone voice of dissent, said: "The risk from influenza is so much greater than the nonexistent risk as far as we know from thimerosal," adding that he was worried about the decision's global impact.

Although 96% of flu vaccines in the 2024-2025 season did not contain thimerosal, the preservative remains important globally, particularly in multidose vials that must be punctured repeatedly, raising the risk of contamination.

Thimerosal contains an artificial form of mercury called ethylmercury that is cleared from the body far more quickly than the form of the substance found in nature.

US manufacturers voluntarily removed it from most pediatric vaccines in 2001.