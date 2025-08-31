RFK Jr. under fire from high-profile CDC scientist who warns of eugenics "red flag"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire from a high-profile scientist who is warning that his views are close to eugenics.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (c.) has views that amount to eugenics, an ex-CDC scientist warned. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis told MSNBC on Saturday said that the US needs to "wake up" to RFK Jr.'s rhetoric.

Daskalakis resigned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in protest over President Donald Trump's firing of the Director Susan Monarez last week.

Monarez had only worked as the CDC's director for less than a month when she was fired, and found out about her ousting when RFK Jr. announced it on X.

"I really hear the echoes of the word, 'superior genetics,'" Daskalakis warned.

"He referred to very high members of this administration and their improving health status. And said, well, that person has superior genetics... That is eugenics. Wake up. This is a red flag."

Daskalakis also singled out RFK Jr.'s handling of the H5N1 bird flu, saying that the response never seems to be led by facts.

"He was talking about the H5N1 bird flu and chickens, and he said in an interview, 'All of the chickens should get bird flu, and the ones that survive are genetically superior, and they should reproduce,'" he said.

"So fast-forward to West Texas and measles, where he says, you know, getting the infection is fine, really, because only the strong will survive."