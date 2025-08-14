Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Oz awkwardly scale mountain in cringe-worthy MAHA video

Colorado Springs, Colorado - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz recently shared a video about the importance of exercise, where they awkwardly climbed a mountain to show how serious they are.

In a recent video, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) and Dr. Oz awkwardly helped each other climb a mountain while preaching about the health benefits of walking. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @MAHA_Action

MAHA Action, an X account representing RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, shared a video on Thursday of the two politicians hiking through Garden of the Gods park in Colorado.

Kennedy (71) preached about how sunlight is "medicine," as it can provide vitamin D, help with sleep, and "adjust your circadian rhythm."

He further advised that muscle movement can help individuals "change a bad mood or escape loneliness," and could even help the US economy.

"You walk 15 minutes a day, you save the country $100 billion in health expenses," Kennedy stated.

As they continued their walk, and after making "friends" with a deer, the two came upon a mountain that Kennedy said "won't climb itself."

They proceeded to awkwardly climb what looks like a boulder at the base of the mountain. Though Kennedy was seen trembling while scaling the rock, he managed to pull Oz (65) up to join him at the top.

After Oz asked, "How do we get down?" the two awkwardly scurried back down the rock face to conclude the clip.

The clip comes as RFK Jr. has faced countless controversies over his approach to running the Health Department since President Donald Trump appointed him to the role.