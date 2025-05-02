Robert F. Kennedy Jr. goes full anti-vax conspiracy with bizarre measles "fetus debris" rambling

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went full conspiracy theorist on Thursday, bizarrely claiming that the measles vaccine contains cells from aborted fetuses.

RFK Jr. claimed that the measles vaccine contains cells from aborted fetuses, despite evidence to the contrary. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"There are populations in our country, like the Mennonites in Texas, who were most afflicted, and they have religious objections to the vaccination because the MMR vaccine contains a lot of aborted fetus debris and DNA particles, so they don't want to take it," RFK Jr. said in a News Nation interview on Thursday.

"So we ought to take care of those populations when they get sick," RFK Jr. claimed.

"That's one of the things that the CDC has not done. The CDC has said the only thing we have is vaccination."

The MMR vaccine does not contain so-called "fetal debris" (cells from aborted fetuses), scientists have confirmed.

Writing for The Conversation, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Deakin University Hassan Vally explained that RFK Jr's claim "refers to the rubella component of the MMR vaccine."

"The rubella virus is generally grown in a human cell line known as WI-38, which was originally derived from lung tissue of a single elective abortion in the 1960s," Vally explained. "This cell line has been used for decades, and no new fetal tissue has been used since."

Despite the proven safety and effectiveness of the MMR vaccine and the reality that there is no "fetal debris" involved, RFK Jr. continued to argue that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should focus on other treatments.