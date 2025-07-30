RFK Jr. faces investigation into firing of vaccine experts in exchange for anti-vax activists

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing an investigation over his decision to replace 17 members of a key vaccine panel with "conspiracy theorists" and anti-vaxxers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being investigated for his decision to replace 17 members of a vaccine panel. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Democrats on the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee have launched an investigation into RFK Jr.'s decision to fire members of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel.

RFK Jr. in June fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and replaced them with members loyal to his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

ACIP's new lineup includes members such as Dr. Robert Malone, who was banned from X in 2021 for violating its Covid-19 misinformation policy, and a biostatistician who opposed lockdown measures.

"Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda," RFK Jr. said in a statement defending his shakeup of ACIP.