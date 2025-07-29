RFK Jr. vows to revamp Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently vowed to "fix" the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which he argued has become incredibly corrupt.
On Monday, RFK Jr. shared a lengthy X post explaining that the program was implemented by Congress to allow individuals who believe they were injured by vaccines to petition for compensation, which comes out of a federal trust fund that has to date paid out $5.4 billion to 12,000 petitioners.
Kennedy then heavily criticized the program, arguing it provides "vaccine makers immunity against lawsuits" and claimed that it turned on its original mission to help victims.
"The VICP has devolved into a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption as government lawyers and the Special Masters who serve as Vaccine Court judges prioritize the solvency of the HHS Trust Fund, over their duty to compensate victims," Kennedy wrote.
"The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it," he added. "I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shifts HHS against vaccines
Prior to working in President Donald Trump's administration, RFK Jr. was a longtime anti-vaccine advocate, having founded and run the Children's Health Defense from 2013 until kicking off his presidential bid in 2023.
Despite affirming he is not entirely against vaccines, Kennedy has used his role as head of HHS to fire medical experts and replace them with fellow vaccine critics, restructure federal vaccine policies, and push efforts to discover the cause of autism, which he has repeatedly claimed – without evidence – is linked to the use of vaccines.
According to Axios, when RFK Jr. was asked during his confirmation process if he planned to make changes to the VICP, he seemed to avoid the question and said in a written statement that he would "do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines."
