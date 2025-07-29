RFK Jr. vows to revamp Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently vowed to "fix" the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which he argued has become incredibly corrupt.

Health Secretary and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed his plans to fix the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, RFK Jr. shared a lengthy X post explaining that the program was implemented by Congress to allow individuals who believe they were injured by vaccines to petition for compensation, which comes out of a federal trust fund that has to date paid out $5.4 billion to 12,000 petitioners.

Kennedy then heavily criticized the program, arguing it provides "vaccine makers immunity against lawsuits" and claimed that it turned on its original mission to help victims.

"The VICP has devolved into a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption as government lawyers and the Special Masters who serve as Vaccine Court judges prioritize the solvency of the HHS Trust Fund, over their duty to compensate victims," Kennedy wrote.

"The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it," he added. "I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals."