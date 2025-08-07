Zohran Mamdani responds to reports of Cuomo conspiring with Trump ahead of NYC mayoral election

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani issued a scathing response to reports that former Governor Andrew Cuomo is collaborating with President Donald Trump to keep him out of office.

Democratic mayoral nominee for mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani slammed independent candidate and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo over reports that he is collaborating with Donald Trump. © REUTERS

"Andrew Cuomo has spent his career governing for the powerful and prioritizing his own self-interests over those of the people he was sworn to serve. This is not just a shady backroom deal by a cynical politician, it is disqualifying. It is a betrayal," Mamdani said.

The statement followed a New York Times report suggesting that Trump might be seeking to involve himself in the NYC mayoral election in order to defeat Mamdani, the leading candidate.

According to the outlet, the president has been briefed by pollster Mark Penn and former New York City Council President Andrew Stein, who indicated Cuomo could still be competitive against Mamdani.

Trump also held a call directly with Cuomo about the mayoral race in recent weeks, three people told the Times. It is unclear what exactly they talked about, or who initiated the discussion.

The call came after Trump's Justice Department opened an investigation into Cuomo over allegations that he lied to Congress about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked at the White House on Wednesday whether he had had a phone call with Cuomo, Trump responded, "I haven't. No, I haven't." Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said, "As far as I know, they have not discussed the race."