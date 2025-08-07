Zohran Mamdani responds to reports of Cuomo conspiring with Trump ahead of NYC mayoral election
New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani issued a scathing response to reports that former Governor Andrew Cuomo is collaborating with President Donald Trump to keep him out of office.
"Andrew Cuomo has spent his career governing for the powerful and prioritizing his own self-interests over those of the people he was sworn to serve. This is not just a shady backroom deal by a cynical politician, it is disqualifying. It is a betrayal," Mamdani said.
The statement followed a New York Times report suggesting that Trump might be seeking to involve himself in the NYC mayoral election in order to defeat Mamdani, the leading candidate.
According to the outlet, the president has been briefed by pollster Mark Penn and former New York City Council President Andrew Stein, who indicated Cuomo could still be competitive against Mamdani.
Trump also held a call directly with Cuomo about the mayoral race in recent weeks, three people told the Times. It is unclear what exactly they talked about, or who initiated the discussion.
The call came after Trump's Justice Department opened an investigation into Cuomo over allegations that he lied to Congress about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asked at the White House on Wednesday whether he had had a phone call with Cuomo, Trump responded, "I haven't. No, I haven't." Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said, "As far as I know, they have not discussed the race."
Cuomo campaigns as independent after losing Democratic mayoral primary
Mamdani won the ranked-choice Democratic mayoral primary in June – an election that electrified people around the nation.
The self-described democratic socialist has campaigned on a platform calling for rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and city-owned grocery stores, as well as recognition of Palestinian human rights and increased protections for immigrants amid Trump's mass detentions and deportations.
The progressive agenda has stoked the ire of wealthy and powerful interests and individuals, with many looking to back an alternative candidate in November's contest.
Trump himself has threatened to arrest Mamdani, calling him a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic."
Meanwhile, Cuomo is campaigning as an independent in the general election in a bid to keep the 33-year-old state assemblymember out of Gracie Mansion. He resigned from the governor's office in 2021 amid accusations of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and allegations of sexual harassment and assault from 13 women.
"Donald Trump is sending masked agents to rip our neighbors off the street, gutting the social services so many New Yorkers rely on, and threatening to deport me for having the audacity to stand up to him and his billionaire friends," Mamdani said.
"The job of New York City Mayor is not to be jester for a wannabe king, it is to protect the people of this city."
Cover photo: REUTERS