Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Starbucks' menu is about to get a "MAHA" makeover

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed he is working with Starbucks to rework their menu in his "Make America Healthy Again" image.

In an X post shared on Wednesday, RFK Jr. said he met with Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol and discussed how the company plans "to further MAHA its menu."

While Kennedy didn't share details on what kind of changes would come, he went on to praise the company for already avoiding "artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other additives" in their food and beverages.

The post comes as Kennedy has been putting pressure on food companies to make changes to their products and present healthier options to consumers.

Back in April, Kennedy's department unveiled plans to ban synthetic dyes from the US food supply, a move that has been welcomed by health experts.

Starbucks has been implementing several changes to their menu in recent weeks as part of their "Back to Starbucks" plan, which seeks to simplify their menu and re-establish their stores as community coffeehouses.

In a statement to Axios, Starbucks said its menu "empowers customers to make informed nutritional decisions, with transparency on ingredients, calories, and more."