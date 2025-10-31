Will Cheryl Hines address RFK Jr. affair allegations in new memoir?

Washington DC - A recent report claims that Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , refused to address her husband's alleged cheating in her upcoming book.

A report claims that the upcoming memoir from Cheryl Hines (r.) will not address the multiple cheating allegations against her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A source told NewsNation that Hines' memoir, Unscripted, will omit details about her marriage, such as her husband's long struggle with sex addiction, or, as he has called it, his "lust demons."

While RFK Jr. denied the allegations, the scandals reportedly caused issues in his marriage – though Hines has ultimately stuck by his side.

Hines' book, which will be released on November 11, will also brush past how she met Kennedy in 2004 while he was still married to Mary Richardson Kennedy.

Hines publicly announced she was dating Kennedy in 2011, and a year later, Richardson committed suicide. Many of Richardson's close friends claimed Kennedy's treatment of her and alleged infidelity may have led to her death.

In 2023, The New York Post published details about a diary of Kennedy's that the outlet had obtained, in which he kept a tally of the 37 women he slept with – along with ranks of their performance – while still married to Richardson.