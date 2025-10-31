Will Cheryl Hines address RFK Jr. affair allegations in new memoir?
Washington DC - A recent report claims that Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., refused to address her husband's alleged cheating in her upcoming book.
A source told NewsNation that Hines' memoir, Unscripted, will omit details about her marriage, such as her husband's long struggle with sex addiction, or, as he has called it, his "lust demons."The book will reportedly omit the sexting "relationship" journalist Olivia Nuzzi claimed to have had with RFK Jr. in 2024, as well as allegations from several other women who made similar allegations.
While RFK Jr. denied the allegations, the scandals reportedly caused issues in his marriage – though Hines has ultimately stuck by his side.
Hines' book, which will be released on November 11, will also brush past how she met Kennedy in 2004 while he was still married to Mary Richardson Kennedy.
Hines publicly announced she was dating Kennedy in 2011, and a year later, Richardson committed suicide. Many of Richardson's close friends claimed Kennedy's treatment of her and alleged infidelity may have led to her death.
In 2023, The New York Post published details about a diary of Kennedy's that the outlet had obtained, in which he kept a tally of the 37 women he slept with – along with ranks of their performance – while still married to Richardson.
NewsNation concludes that "anyone who buys the book looking for actual scoop and self-awareness... will be sorely disappointed."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP