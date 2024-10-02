Is Cheryl Hines considering leaving RFK Jr. over his Trump bromance?
Los Angeles, California - Actor Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering leaving her 10-year marriage to former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his recent bromance with Donald Trump.
In a recent piece published with The Daily Mail, writer Jerry Oppenheimer, who has penned a biography about Kennedy (70), claimed that friends close to Hines (59) say she was "blindsided" by the recent news that her husband engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).
As Kennedy has a long history of romantic entanglements, Hines, who became involved with him while he was still married to his second wife, believed he had finally gotten "his sex demons under control."
She is now "thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions" and possibly "wants out" of their relationship, as it has "curbed her enthusiasm about their tumultuous union."
But another source told Page Six that Hines, a lifelong Democrat, is having trouble accepting her husband's recent decision to drop out of the presidential race and support Trump's re-election campaign, as he was promised a position in the former president's administration if he wins in November.
"She knew [what] she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers," the source said. "But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!"
Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAGA transformation causing strain in his marriage?
Hines made herself a staple of Kennedy's campaign efforts, regularly doing interviews to support him and joining him at multiple events.
But now that Kennedy is helping Trump get re-elected, she has been noticeably quiet.
Kennedy faced immense criticism for his decision, as many of Trump's views and rhetoric have been antithetical to his, most notably in terms of health care and the environment.
Another source also told Page Six that Trump's camp is not a fan of Hines because of her politics, and Kennedy's MAGA metamorphosis may result in him wanting to move to Washington DC if Trump wins.
Kennedy has been open about the fact that his wife has not been a fan of his decision to get behind Trump.
In a social media post shared in August, Kennedy said his decision made his wife "very uncomfortable" but praised her for supporting him in spite of it, describing it as "love and unity even in the face of disagreement."
He also said in an interview with TMZ that his decision to back Trump was "the opposite" of what Hines wanted to do, but added, "She went along with it because she loves me, and she wanted to be supportive of me."
Cover photo: Collage: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP