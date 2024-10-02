Is Cheryl Hines considering leaving RFK Jr. over his Trump bromance?

Los Angeles, California - Actor Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering leaving her 10-year marriage to former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his recent bromance with Donald Trump .

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s (c.) wife, Cheryl Hines (r.), is reportedly considering leaving him as he is now aggressively supporting Donald Trump for president. © Collage: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

In a recent piece published with The Daily Mail, writer Jerry Oppenheimer, who has penned a biography about Kennedy (70), claimed that friends close to Hines (59) say she was "blindsided" by the recent news that her husband engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).

As Kennedy has a long history of romantic entanglements, Hines, who became involved with him while he was still married to his second wife, believed he had finally gotten "his sex demons under control."

She is now "thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions" and possibly "wants out" of their relationship, as it has "curbed her enthusiasm about their tumultuous union."

But another source told Page Six that Hines, a lifelong Democrat, is having trouble accepting her husband's recent decision to drop out of the presidential race and support Trump's re-election campaign, as he was promised a position in the former president's administration if he wins in November.

"She knew [what] she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers," the source said. "But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!"