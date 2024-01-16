Ron DeSantis alleges "election interference" after Iowa results called early

Des Moines, Iowa - Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and his campaign have criticized the media after news outlets called the winner of the Iowa caucuses early.

Ron DeSantis and his presidential campaign accused the media of "election interference" after outlets called the results of the Iowa caucuses early. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

Shortly after 8 PM local time, with less than 1% of ballots actually tallied, the Associated Press, followed by several other outlets, began naming Donald Trump as the winner.

While Trump was expected to win, as he has been leading in polls in Iowa and most other states by a significant margin, DeSantis' camp believes it sent the wrong message to his supporters before they cast their votes.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign, took to social media to call out what he argues is an obvious media bias.

"Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote," Romeo argued.

"The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet."

During a speech he gave to supporters after the results were finalized, DeSantis echoed Romeo's sentiment, arguing that the media was "against us" as they were "writing our obituaries months ago."



"They even called the election before people even got a chance to vote!" he added.