Donald Trump dominates Iowa caucuses as DeSantis survives Haley challenge

Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump romped to a lightning-quick victory Monday in Iowa's caucuses – the first vote in the 2024 presidential race – cementing his status as the presumptive Republican standard-bearer to challenge President Joe Biden in November's election.

Donald Trump won the Republican Party's Iowa caucuses with an 32-point lead over second-placed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. © REUTERS

Trump has led polling for more than a year, but the contest was seen as the clearest insight yet into whether he can convert his advantage into a stunning White House return.



Major networks took just 30 minutes to project the winner, with Trump opening up an unprecedented 32-point lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis over the following hour or so.

The Florida governor just shaded second place in front of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, according to Associated Press predictions. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – who briefly threatened to join the ranks of the also-rans – dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

The Iowa victory demonstrated Trump success in turning his multiple prosecutions into a rallying cry that has galvanized his followers as he takes his momentum into New Hampshire next Tuesday.



Bundled-up residents shuffled into more than 1,600 voting locations, braving sub-zero temperatures in a winter storm that forced candidates to cancel events at the last minute.



Aides of all the hopefuls had fretted over turnout, with some justification, as the number of caucus-goers was estimated shortly after the contest opened to be around 130,000 – substantially down on the 187,000 who turned out in 2016.