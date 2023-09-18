Ron DeSantis' camp claps back at Donald Trump over abortion shade

Tallahassee, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has gone on the defensive after Donald Trump attacked his record on abortion in a recent interview.

The presidential campaign for Ron DeSantis (r.) responded after his opponent Donald Trump criticized his record on abortion in a recent interview. © Collage: ALEX WONG & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump recently sat down for an interview with NBC where he was asked if he plans to enact a federal ban on abortion if he wins re-election in 2024.

Trump refused to say at what week of pregnancy he would be interested in placing a national abortion law on, and instead took a shot at DeSantis, his biggest rival in the GOP primaries.

"I mean 'DeSanctus' was willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban," Trump told host Kristen Welker. "I think what he did was a terrible thing and a terrible mistake."

A social media account in support of the governor's campaign, called DeSantis War Room, shared a scathing response on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Trump says he will compromise with Democrats on abortion so that they're nice to him," the War Room said. "Then he says it's 'a terrible thing' babies with heartbeats are protected in Iowa, Florida, and South Carolina."

"Ron DeSantis will never sell out conservatives to win praise from corporate media or the Left," the group added.