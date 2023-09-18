Trump admits he ignored legal advice on 2020 election and makes startling slip up

Bedminster, New Jersey - Former President Donald Trump admitted he brushed off legal advice to not try to overturn the results of the 2020 election, an effort that has gotten him indicted.

Former President Donald Trump said it was his "decision" to pursue overturning the legitimate results of the 2020 election. © REUTER

In a much-anticipated appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump addressed everything from the Republican Party's extreme stance on abortion to his plan to end the Ukraine war.

But a particularly startling admission came when the conversation with host Kristen Welker turned to his attempts to reverse his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

"It was my decision," Trump said about the push to overturn the results. "But I listened to some people."

Those people just so happened to be everyone who agreed with his baseless claim that the election was fraudulent. As far as those who contradicted the conspiracy line, they were "RINOs [Republicans in name only]" and "not so good, in many cases" – which meant Trump "didn't respect them as lawyers."

To hammer the point home, the 77-year-old added: "I respected many others that said the election was rigged."

Trump has since been indicted on charges of trying to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.