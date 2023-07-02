Ron DeSantis campaign ad slammed as homophobic by conservatives

Tallahassee, Florida - A campaign ad for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is drawing sustained fire for attempting to outflank Donald Trump on the right with rabidly anti-LGBTQ+ themes.

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was criticized by fellow conservatives for a campaign ad that "ventured into homophobic territory." © Collage: Scott Eisen/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the Twitter account DeSantis War Room shared the ad, which began with past clips of Trump that imply his support for the transgender community.

The ad quickly shifts its focus to DeSantis, positioning him far to the right of Trump on the issue and highlighting the raft of anti-LGBTQ+ bills he has signed during his time as Florida governor.

Spliced in are various images of "masculine" men, some taken from movies, and others simply half naked body builders.

The clip received criticism from the LGBT conservative group Log Cabin Republicans who described it as "divisive and desperate" and argued that it "ventured into homophobic territory."

Social media users also seemed confused by the ad, with many arguing it didn't hit the mark DeSantis was hoping for.

One user hilariously joked, "Stop appropriating our culture."

Congressman George Santos, who is openly gay but has been critical of the LGBTQ+ community, slammed the ad on Twitter for being "some of the gayest crap I've ever seen."