Ron DeSantis' Iowa event devolves into chaos as security tackles climate protester

Ames, Iowa - During a campaign event on Thursday, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was rushed by a climate protester who was in turn swiftly taken down by a security guard.

A security guard tackled a climate protester while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was speaking to voters during an Iowa campaign event on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@aaronlarnavarro

In a video of the incident shared to social media by CBS News reporter Aaron Navarro, DeSantis can be seen speaking to a crowd of voters from a small stage.

Out of nowhere, an anonymous protester rushes up to the stage on DeSantis' left side with a sign reading, "DeSantis: Climate Criminal."

Within seconds a security guard charges from the opposite end of the stage, tackling the protester.

DeSantis awkwardly pauses for a moment before laughing and pointing at the downed protester, declaring, "This is [what's] wrong with the college system right there. That's exhibit A."

The incident comes as Republican primary candidates have been aggressively campaigning in early-voting states, with Iowa being the first to vote on January 15.

According to an update from Navarro, there was a second protester in the audience who was also escorted out by security.

The Sunrise Movement, a climate advocacy group that also protested at DeSantis' Fox News town hall earlier this week, later confirmed that the protesters were members of their movement.