Ron DeSantis suffers blow as judge strikes down Florida congressional maps

Tallahassee, Florida - A judge has struck down Florida congressional maps signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, ruling that they strip voting power from Black communities.

Civil rights activists and advocates speak out in opposition to a congressional redistricting map pushed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Saturday, Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh ruled in favor of voting rights groups that had argued that Florida's redistricting maps reduce Black political power at the ballot box.

"Under the stipulated facts (in the lawsuit), plaintiffs have shown that the enacted plan results in the diminishment of Black voters' ability to elect their candidate of choice in violation of the Florida constitution," Marsh wrote.

The lawsuit focused on a North Florida district previously represented by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson, who is Black. Big changes to electoral lines during the latest redistricting cycle resulted in all of North Florida's congressional districts going to white candidates during the 2022 midterms.

In 2010, Florida adopted a constitutional amendment known as the Fair Districts Amendment, which prohibited the creation of electoral maps that would "diminish" minorities' ability to "elect representatives of their choice."

Marsh has ordered the state legislature to "enact a remedial map in compliance" with the state constitution.