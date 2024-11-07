Rudy Giuliani threatened with contempt for trying to hide assets from judgement

New York, New York - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was threatened by a judge to be put in contempt of court as he refuses to turn over his assets in a recent defamation trial he lost.

The judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial judgement recently threatened him with contempt as he has been allegedly trying to hide his assets. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Reuters, a clearly irritated Giuliani appeared in court on Thursday before District Judge Lewis Liman, where he and his attorneys attempted to argue that he failed to turn over his assets because he didn't know where they were.

"If he doesn't comply, then I'm sure that I'm going to get a motion for contempt," Judge Liman said.

"He's not going to be in contempt if he's made efforts, and it's impossible to comply with the order, but that's the standard that he's going to be held to."

Judge Liman ultimately gave Giuliani one week to turn over the assets he owes.

Giuliani was recently found liable for defaming two Georgia poll workers by insisting they were committing fraud during the 2020 election, and in December 2023, the two women were awarded over $150 million in damages.

The ruling forced the wealthy politician to file for bankruptcy, and Judge Liman ordered him to hand over his assets to help pay the judgment, which include his Manhattan penthouse, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz, and a collection of luxury watches.

During the hearing, Giuliani's attorney argued that the court was being "vindictive" by demanding his client turn over a particular watch given to him by his grandfather.

But Judge Liman called the argument "ridiculous," insisting that "The law is the law."