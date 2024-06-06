Samuel Alito's ex-neighbor calls him out for "outright lying" about flag debacle
Washington DC - The former neighbor at the center of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's flag scandal claims the politician's story doesn't add up.
On Wednesday, Emily Baden, Alito's former neighbor, sat down for an interview with CNN, where she addressed Alito's claim that his wife hoisted an upside-down American flag at his Virginia home in response to an ongoing "very nasty neighborhood dispute" regarding controversial lawn signs.
"At best, he's mistaken, but at worst, he's just outright lying," Baden explained. "Even if it were a valid excuse that they were having a dispute with a neighbor and that made them put the flag up, that timeline just disproves it.
"It just doesn't make sense," she added.
In recent weeks, Alito has been playing defense after a story from The New York Times revealed photos from January 2021 of the upside-down flag, which has become a symbol for Donald Trump supporters and was often displayed in the weeks following the January 6 Capitol riots that same year.
The story also included a photo of an "Appeal to Heaven" flag, another popular MAGA symbol, flown at his New Jersey home last year.
Alito claimed his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, put the upside-down flag up after she and Baden got into an argument, where the neighbor allegedly called Mrs. Alito a "c**t."
Baden, who no longer lives in the neighborhood, admitted the altercation did occur but pointed out that it didn't happen when he claimed it had and had nothing to do with his flag.
Is Samuel Alito "outright lying" to save himself?
Baden went on to explain that the confrontation with Alito's wife actually took place in February 2021, not in January, when the photo of the flag was taken.
CNN confirmed her story by obtaining records of a 911 call placed by Baden's then-boyfriend regarding "unprompted" harassment that he believed was based on yard signs they had up that were critical of former President Trump.
She also recalled that when the argument was going down, Justice Alito "didn't do anything" and simply walked away and "basically disappeared."
Alito has continued to argue that he had nothing to do with the flags and has refused calls to recuse himself from any cases brought to the Supreme Court involving Trump.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP