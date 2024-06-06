Samuel Alito's ex-neighbor calls him out for "outright lying" about flag debacle

Washington DC - The former neighbor at the center of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's flag scandal claims the politician 's story doesn't add up.

In a recent interview, the former neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito disproved excuses he has given in response to his recent flag scandal. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Emily Baden, Alito's former neighbor, sat down for an interview with CNN, where she addressed Alito's claim that his wife hoisted an upside-down American flag at his Virginia home in response to an ongoing "very nasty neighborhood dispute" regarding controversial lawn signs.

"At best, he's mistaken, but at worst, he's just outright lying," Baden explained. "Even if it were a valid excuse that they were having a dispute with a neighbor and that made them put the flag up, that timeline just disproves it.

"It just doesn't make sense," she added.

In recent weeks, Alito has been playing defense after a story from The New York Times revealed photos from January 2021 of the upside-down flag, which has become a symbol for Donald Trump supporters and was often displayed in the weeks following the January 6 Capitol riots that same year.

The story also included a photo of an "Appeal to Heaven" flag, another popular MAGA symbol, flown at his New Jersey home last year.

Alito claimed his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, put the upside-down flag up after she and Baden got into an argument, where the neighbor allegedly called Mrs. Alito a "c**t."

Baden, who no longer lives in the neighborhood, admitted the altercation did occur but pointed out that it didn't happen when he claimed it had and had nothing to do with his flag.