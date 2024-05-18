Samuel Alito under fire over pro-Trump flag in latest Supreme Court scandal

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing calls to recuse himself from cases involving Donald Trump after an inverted American flag – a symbol of the ex-president's false election fraud claims – was flown outside his home.

A January 2021 photo of the upside-down flag outside the Alexandria, Virginia house of archconservative judge was published by The New York Times on Thursday.



The report has intensified scrutiny of the nation's highest court as it prepares to rule on the scope of the former president's immunity from prosecution.

In a statement to the newspaper, the 74-year-old Alito said he "had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag," which was displayed in the weeks following the January 6 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters in 2021.

Alito said the flag was "briefly" flown by his wife "in response to a neighbor's use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs."

Another staunch conservative justice, Clarence Thomas, has also been the target of recusal demands because of his wife's involvement with efforts to block Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Thomas, who is the longest-serving justice on the court, has refused to step aside from Trump-related cases and recently described the nation's capital as an "awful place" full of "nastiness" and "lies."