Secret Service to "investigate" Gavin Newsom over X post referencing Kirsty Noem

Sacramento, California - Trump administration officials urged the Secret Service to investigate an X post made by California Governor Gavin Newsom about Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) was referred to the Secret Service after being accused of threatening Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. © Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today," Newsom's press office on Saturday said in a post on X. "You're welcome, America."

Newsom's cryptic post was a reference to legislation he signed on Saturday reining in the ability of ICE and other federal agents to conduct immigration raids in California.

Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli took issue with Newsom's post, however, and requested a full threat assessment to be conducted by the Secret Service.

"We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials," Essayli wrote on X, quoting Newsom's post. "I've referred this matter to [the Secret Service] and requested a full threat assessment."

DHS' Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also slammed Newsom's comments and called them "ugly."

The Secret Service responded to Essayli's request and confirmed that they will "vigorously investigate" Newsom for potentially "posing a threat" to Noem.