Senator Jeff Merkley visits Taiwan amid rising US tensions with China

Taipei, Taiwan - A US lawmaker , who has been critical of China , arrived in Taiwan on Monday for talks with the island's senior leaders, Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei said.

Senator Jeff Merkley has landed in Taiwan as US tensions ramp up with China. © REUTERS

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon has spoken out against China's human rights record, introducing legislation against Beijing's "human rights abuse" of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region and denouncing the government's response to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

A member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Merkley's trip to Taiwan was "part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region," the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in a statement.

"The Senator will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and other counterparts to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it said.

Merkley will stay in Taiwan until November 27, the AIT said, without providing further details.