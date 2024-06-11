Senator John Fetterman issues update after weekend car crash

Braddock, Pennsylvania - Senator John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, are recovering at home after being involved in a weekend car crash on their 16th wedding anniversary.

Senator John Fetterman was involved in a car crash in Maryland over the weekend. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Senator Fetterman received hospital treatment for a bruised shoulder after the Sunday morning accident, which took place on Interstate 70 in Maryland. The couple is now recovering at their home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.



"It was the worst anniversary," Gisele Barreto Fetterman said in a video shared to social media.

"Yeah, not great for your wedding anniversary, but we're both great," the senator agreed.

It's not the first health scare Fetterman has faced since pursuing his seat in Congress.

The 54-year-old Democrat suffered a serious stroke while on the campaign trail in May 2022. In early 2023, he checked himself into the hospital seeking treatment for clinical depression.

In recent months, Fetterman has been losing favor with many of his erstwhile supporters, and it has nothing to do with his health troubles.