Senator John Fetterman receives praise after seeking treatment for clinical depression
Washington DC - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has received widespread praise after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression.
"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced clinical depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," the senator's chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, announced on Thursday.
"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson added.
The Pennsylvania Democrat flipped the Senate seat blue when he defeated Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in November. He had a previous health scare after suffering a serious stroke while on the campaign trail.
"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted.
Praise and well wishes pour in for Senator John Fetterman
After Fetterman's team released the announcement, praise and well wishes began pouring in for the senator.
"Mental health care is essential health care – there shouldn't be a stigma around getting the help we need when we're unwell. Senator Fetterman is in my thoughts, and I know he has the support of so many behind him as he prioritizes his health," tweeted Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.
"Mental health is health! Senator Fetterman is thoughtful and brave for seeking treatment and showing us that it is ok, to not be ok. I am praying for his wellbeing and recovery. Pennsylvanians stand with him," added Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Joanna McClinton.
Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania House representative and former Democratic primary contender for US Senate, also chimed in, saying, "Asking for help isn’t easy. Especially when you’re in public life. What John Fetterman did is brave, I wish him and his family the absolute best. I hope it spurs other people to reach out for help. It’s well past time to end mental health stigmas."
By going public with his mental health struggles, Fetterman has become perhaps the first member of Congress to publicly acknowledge he is receiving treatment for depression.
If you or someone you know needs help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP