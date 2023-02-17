Senator John Fetterman receives praise after seeking treatment for clinical depression

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman's team has announced that the congressman has sought treatment for clinical depression. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced clinical depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," the senator's chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, announced on Thursday.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson added.

The Pennsylvania Democrat flipped the Senate seat blue when he defeated Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in November. He had a previous health scare after suffering a serious stroke while on the campaign trail.

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted.