Senator John Fetterman says he is ready to get back in the game after hospital stay

Washington DC - After a six-week stint in hospital, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is ready to "start making up any lost time," he said in a new interview.

Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center for clinical depression in February 2023. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"My aspiration is to take my son to the restaurant that we were supposed to go during his birthday but couldn’t because I had checked myself in for depression," Fetterman said in an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday. "And being the kind of dad, the kind of husband and the kind of senator that Pennsylvania deserves."

The comments were recorded two days ahead of Fetterman's release from Walter Reed medical center on Friday, where the senator had checked himself in in February for clinical depression.

The freshman congressman was elected to his first term in November 2022 after winning out against Republican contender Dr. Mehmet Oz.

He suffered a life-threatening stroke during his campaign, which medical experts say could have had an impact on his depression.