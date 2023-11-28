Shocking new details of Florida official's death at Ron DeSantis' office revealed

Tallahassee, Florida - A Florida official recently passed away at Governor Ron DeSantis' office, and a new report has revealed undisclosed details surrounding his death.

A recently released report has shared new details about how a Florida official died of a heart attack outside the office of Ron DeSantis back in September. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Monday, a political watchdog group called the Florida Bulldog published a heavily redacted investigative report, shared with them by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which details the death of Peter Antonacci (74).

Antonacci, who served as DeSantis' chief election fraud official, reportedly collapsed while suffering from a cardiac episode outside the governor's office on September 23, 2022.

The report reveals that Antonacci, who had a history of cardiac issues, had just left a meeting regarding "an election topic," adding that he "walked out" notably "agitated" and "frustrated."

It took 24 minutes before anyone came to his aid.