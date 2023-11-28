Shocking new details of Florida official's death at Ron DeSantis' office revealed
Tallahassee, Florida - A Florida official recently passed away at Governor Ron DeSantis' office, and a new report has revealed undisclosed details surrounding his death.
On Monday, a political watchdog group called the Florida Bulldog published a heavily redacted investigative report, shared with them by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which details the death of Peter Antonacci (74).
Antonacci, who served as DeSantis' chief election fraud official, reportedly collapsed while suffering from a cardiac episode outside the governor's office on September 23, 2022.
The report reveals that Antonacci, who had a history of cardiac issues, had just left a meeting regarding "an election topic," adding that he "walked out" notably "agitated" and "frustrated."
It took 24 minutes before anyone came to his aid.
Florida official's death at Ron DeSantis' office sparks bizarre conspiracy theories
Initially, reports following the incident had limited details and claimed that Antonacci died "while at work in the Capitol building" instead of outside the governor's office.
The new report does not show that DeSantis was there that day, as the names of the people who attended the meeting in the report are redacted, and notes that there doesn't appear to be criminal wrongdoing at play.
Despite this, far-right provocateurs, including Laura Loomer, have used the story to push the conspiracy theory that Antonacci's death was murder, and the report highlights the attempt to cover it up.
Cover photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP