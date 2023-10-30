Florida Republicans urge Ron DeSantis to drop out of 2024 race, return home to govern

Ormond Beach, Florida - A group of Florida Republicans is urging Ron DeSantis to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and return home to finish his term as state governor.

On Saturday, the Florida Republican Assembly (FRA), a MAGA voter outreach group, shared a declaration arguing that it's time for DeSantis to pack it up, as his campaign has failed to gain any "significant momentum" and his run has been "taking him away from his official duties and responsibilities to the citizens of Florida, frequently at taxpayer expense."

"Gov. DeSantis' presidential campaign has been met with a lack of enthusiasm by voters nationally and has not gained any significant momentum," the declaration states. "[The] campaign has caused a distraction in the mechanism of government within Florida, and the interests of Florida residents have been placed secondary to those of his presidential campaign."

The group goes on to request that DeSantis "rededicate himself to the needs of Florida residents and prioritize their interests over his personal political ambitions."

Prior to joining the race in May, DeSantis was seen by many as the most viable candidate to beat Donald Trump, who remains the Republican primary front-runner by a wide margin. DeSantis' campaign since has failed to raise much money and hasn't made great strides in the polls.