Ron DeSantis' team almost comes to blows during strategy meeting about Nikki Haley

Tallahassee, Florida - Members of a super PAC for presidential candidate Ron DeSantis nearly came to blows during a strategy meeting on how to deal with the rise of Nikki Haley .

According to NBC News, members of DeSantis' Never Back Down super PAC held a private meeting last week to discuss how to handle Haley's recent surge in the polls, which threatens to take DeSantis' current second-place position in the primaries behind Donald Trump.

As the group was discussing budgeting issues, consultant Jeff Roe and Scott Wagner, a longtime confidant of DeSantis, got into a testy exchange.

"You have a stick up your a**, Scott," Roe said at one point.

"Why don't you come over here and get it?" Wagner clapped back, rising out of his chair to confront Roe, forcing two other members to forcibly restrain him.

Several sources say that DeSantis and his wife, Casey, have been unsatisfied with the support they've been receiving from the PAC, as his poll numbers have dramatically dropped in some key states, including New Hampshire and South Carolina, allowing Haley to slide into second.

In the wake of the infighting incident, DeSantis allies launched a new PAC called Fight Right Inc., which immediately began airing a commercial in Iowa comparing Haley to Hillary Clinton.