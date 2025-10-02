Stephen Miller declares cops "unleashed" on the public in unhinged Memphis speech

Memphis, Tennessee - White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told cops they were being "unleashed" in an alarming speech to police officers in Memphis.

White House Advisor Stephen Miller told Memphis police officers they were being "unleashed" in a violent speech on Wednesday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Miller appeared alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi to mark President Donald Trump's latest deployment of the National Guard to a Democratic city.

"We are sending in real cops with guns and badges to go out with you on the street every single night, making arrests," Miller told a crowd of cops.

"These are people who have taken down drug cartel kingpins, the worst criminal offenders in the United States, standing with you, shoulder to shoulder."

Miller promised that the deployment of federal law enforcement in the Tennessee city would "liberate" it from a "criminal element that has plagued it for generations."

In a particularly disturbing moment, Miller declared officers "unleashed."

"I see the guns and badges in this room. You are unleashed. The handcuffs you're carrying, they're not on you anymore, they're on the criminals. And whatever you need to get it done, we're gonna get it done," he said.

"The gangbangers that you deal with, they think that they’re ruthless, they have no idea how ruthless we are."

During the event, Hegseth also promised that the Trump administration was "not here to second guess you" and assured officers of full, unconditional backing.