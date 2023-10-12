Steve Scalise bows out of House Speaker race as Republicans are left in chaos

Washington DC - Steve Scalise , the Republican nominee to lead the House of Representatives , announced he was dropping out Thursday after failing to find enough support to win the election, plunging the paralyzed lower chamber of Congress deeper into crisis.

Steve Scalise, the Republican nominee for House Speaker, has dropped out after opponents in his own party announced they would not support him © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Louisiana congressman narrowly won a secret internal Republican ballot Wednesday to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy.

But it quickly became clear that he couldn't get the 217 lawmakers needed in a vote of the full House as opponents in his own party lined up to announce they would not support him.

"It's been quite a journey, and there's still a long way to go. I just shared with my colleagues that I'm withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee," Scalise said.

The announcement ended the party's hopes for a moment of unity, prolonging a leadership vacuum that has prevented Congress from carrying out even its most basic functions for nine days since McCarthy's unprecedented removal in a mutiny by right-wing lawmakers.

No speaker vote has been scheduled, but if every Democrat and Republican were present and casting ballots, any candidate would need 217 votes to prevail - a tall order in a party that has been riven by factional infighting.

Scalise had been working frantically to win more backing as Republicans met at midday, although the discussion appeared to produce more skeptics rather than new support.