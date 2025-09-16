Ted Cruz paints over graffiti insulting Charlie Kirk: "Erasing evil"
Houston, Texas - MAGA Congressman Ted Cruz recently took matters into his own hands after someone painted hateful graffiti about the late right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk near a highway in his state.
On Sunday, Cruz shared an X post that included photos of him using a paint roller to cover up graffiti that read "F**k Charlie Kirk."
"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston," Cruz wrote in the post.
"TXDOT has been notified & I'm sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don't have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."
In a follow-up post, Cruz shared a video of the cleanup effort along with the caption "Erasing evil."
Cruz's posts come after Kirk was fatally shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.
Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and is seen as a crucial influence in both of President Donald Trump's election wins. Many on the right have been mourning his loss, praising his legacy as an outspoken Christian conservative.
He was also a contentious figure, as he regularly pushed rhetoric that was deemed divisive and even hateful, such as comments denigrating minorities and marginalized communities.
In a post following Kirk's death, Cruz described him as a "friend" and "now a martyr," adding, "He has gone home to the lord whose message he faithfully shared with anyone willing to listen."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @tedcruz & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP