Ted Cruz paints over graffiti insulting Charlie Kirk: "Erasing evil"

Houston, Texas - MAGA Congressman Ted Cruz recently took matters into his own hands after someone painted hateful graffiti about the late right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk near a highway in his state.

In a recent social media post, Congressman Ted Cruz (r.) shared video of himself painting over graffiti insulting late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @tedcruz & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Cruz shared an X post that included photos of him using a paint roller to cover up graffiti that read "F**k Charlie Kirk."

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston," Cruz wrote in the post.

"TXDOT has been notified & I'm sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don't have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."

In a follow-up post, Cruz shared a video of the cleanup effort along with the caption "Erasing evil."

Cruz's posts come after Kirk was fatally shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and is seen as a crucial influence in both of President Donald Trump's election wins. Many on the right have been mourning his loss, praising his legacy as an outspoken Christian conservative.

He was also a contentious figure, as he regularly pushed rhetoric that was deemed divisive and even hateful, such as comments denigrating minorities and marginalized communities.