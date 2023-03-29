Tennessee Republican says Congress won't fix gun violence in bizarre WWII comparison

Washington DC - Republican Representative Tim Burchett has come under fire for suggesting Congress has no power to curb gun violence following the Nashville shooting that left six people, including three children, dead.

The Tennessee politician, who was first elected to the US House in 2018, is facing criticism for his comments which demonstrate an utter lack of political will to address the gun violence crisis, even as his home state reels from yet another US mass shooting.

"It’s a horrible, horrible situation, and we’re not going to fix it," Burchett told a reporter on Tuesday, according to the Guardian. "Criminals are gonna be criminals. And my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, he said, 'Buddy,' he said, 'if somebody wants to take you out, and doesn't mind losing their life, there's not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.'"

His responses came just days after a shooter opened fire at a school in Nashville, killing three nine-year-old students and three adult staff members. The perpetrator, who was pronounced dead on the scene by police, reportedly bought seven firearms from five different gun stores.

All of the weapons were purchased legally.