Texas politician fighting for her life after horrific stabbing at home
Lewisville, Texas - Politician Bobbie J. Mitchell is currently in recovery after her grandson went on a stabbing spree in her home, severely wounding her and tragically killing her husband.
According to a Facebook post shared by the Lewisville Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Monday morning shortly before 4 AM.
"Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims – a male and a female – both suffering from apparent stab wounds," the department said. "The suspect, a family member of the victims, was still on scene and was immediately taken into custody without incident."
The victims, Mitchell and her husband Fred, were quickly rushed to the hospital, but the latter was sadly pronounced deceased shortly after 5 AM.
According to Fox4 KDFW, an arrest affidavit revealed that 23-year-old Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the politician's grandson, is now being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mitchell told police her grandson had broken into their home, threatened to kill them, retrieved a knife from the kitchen, and began stabbing her and her husband.
She is still recovering, as she had to undergo emergency surgery after being stabbed in the heart.
An investigation is currently underway, and a motive has yet to be determined.
Social media reacts to Lewisville tragedy
Mitchell is a former Lewisville City Council member, and in 1993, she was elected as the city's first Black mayor. She served as mayor until 2000, when she successfully became Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3, a role she still holds today.
Users on social media have been sharing warm messages of support for Mitchell. Many have also expressed sadness for the loss of her husband Fred, whom one X user said was "loved and adored by so many."
In an X post, Texas Congressman Jared Patterson praised Mitchel as a "beloved public servant" and asked others to join him in prayer for her swift recovery.
Cover photo: Collage: Lewisville Jail & Denton County