Tim Walz and his dog targeted in bizarre new far-right conspiracy theory

Washington DC - Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is at the center of a new conspiracy theory, as a handful of social media users are convinced the Minnesota governor lied about the identity of his dog.

A wild conspiracy theory claiming vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has been lying about a dog he has owned has been spreading on the internet. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, a post on X from conservative columnist Dustin Grage went viral, in which he put two images of Walz playing with two different dogs side by side.

"This is Tim Walz tweeting about his dog Scout," Grage wrote in the post. "Only problem is that these are two completely different dogs."

The post quickly went viral, sparking a fiery debate, with some users claiming Walz has been lying about owning the black Labrador mix, which became Minnesota's "First Dog" back in 2019.

A community note was eventually attached to the post, which clarified the picture on the right was a screenshot from a video Walz shared of himself visiting a dog park in 2022.

The dog in the picture was another pup he and Scout met that day.